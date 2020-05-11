The Novel Coronavirus has laid its wrath across the globe and how. While Bollywood has come to stand still, if the latest reports are to go by, the office of Bhushan Kumar’s production house T-series has been sealed by the authorities after it joined the list of containment zones in the city. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

T-series office located in the heart of the city has been sealed by the officials after it was declared a containment zone. According to The reports, while almost all the employees have been working from home, a few were coming to the office to continue working.

As mentioned in a report by SpotboyE, three to four employees of T-series who were coming to the office are also sent for check-ups and their reports are awaited. Though there are no official reports or confirmation about the same. But the buzz is strong.

Meanwhile, it was recently when T-series head honcho Bhushan Kumar spoke about the losses and stuck work due to the lockdown. He also revealed his plan of action to curb the losses. Kumar also had confirmed the sequels of De De Pyaar De and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety then.

As for COVID-19, the pandemic is just spreading its reach in the state without any strong sign of subsiding. Due to the same, many filmmakers are now opting for a digital release of their films, as theatres are not opening soon and even if they do, the inflow of the audience will take time.

