In Pictures: Zoa Morani Is Giving Us Major Fashion Goals!

In Pictures: Zoa Morani, the director turned actor is giving us major fashion goals with this classy look for Daniel Wellington’s DWali. Designed by Nishka Lulla, this crisp yet fashionably elegant all-black jumpsuit has an undeniable oomph factor.

After Zoa’s debut in Always Kabhi Kabhi and her brief modelling stint with Lakme Fashion Week, she is now exploring the web series realm with ‘Akoori’, a comedy-drama about a dysfunctional Parsi family. She plays a very interesting character of a frustrated (sexually and otherwise) wife. ‘Akoori’ is available on Zee5 for viewing.

She is also playing the lead in a yet to be released web series called Yeh Crazy Dil and a cameo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Tuesdays and Fridays. Seeing her performances, her next ventures look quite promising.