Imran Khan’s Wife Avantika Malik Puts A Cryptic Post & Deletes; Is Divorce On The Cards?

A few months ago, the reports of problems between Imran Khan and Avantika Malik’s married life made headlines. The news sparked when Avantika was spotted along with her daughter Imara at her parents house. However, the couple didn’t comment anything at that point of time.

Now, the divorce news is grabbing headlines after Avantika Malik posted a cryptic post on her Instagram story. This post sounded like she is talking about her separation with Imran. The post reads, “Sometimes, you have to walk away. You have to look at the things you’re giving energy to and realize that even though you could stay, and try to win their approval or try to make it up their ladder, you could also make the brave choice to take whatever energy you have left to a space that welcomes you,” an excerpt from the quote reads, that also ends with a significant line: “You may still need to walk away, trusting there is so much more ahead of you.”

Avantika later deleted her Instagram post which gave rise to more speculations about the divorce news.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011 after dating for a long time. In 2014, they we’re blessed with a baby girl who they named Imara.

