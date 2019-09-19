IIFA 2019 Moments: Dog Chasing Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Passionate Kiss & More!

The much anticipated award function of B’Town – IIFA 2019 took place yesterday and pictures, videos related to the performances, appearances and everything else are already viral on the internet. While celebs including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amongst others attended the event, below are the highlights that we couldn’t help but notice!

Who Let The Dogs Out!

Just after actor Salman Khan made his appearance on the red carpet alongside his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar, the shutterbugs noticed a dog chasing him on the red carpet and it literally cracked us up! Video of the same is storming the internet with netizens asking ‘who let the dogs out?’

Check it out below:

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Liplock

By now, it is worldwide known that Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor Award for Padmaavat, but we’ll tell you how precious that moment turned out to be as wifey DP was prouder than ever! As soon as the revelation was done, Ranveer stood up and gave his wifey a peck on the lips and DP turned teary-eyed.

📷| Ranveer Singh Kissing His Wife Deepika Padukone as he wins #iifa20 Best actor in a leading role award 💖 #Deepveer pic.twitter.com/2hJVbphITk — RanveerSingh TBT | #83🏏♥️ (@RanveerSinghtbt) September 18, 2019

Genelia D’Souza – The Best Wifey!

A video from the red carpet has emerged online where Riteish Deshmukh can be seen busy chit-chatting with Preity Zinta (probably having his fanboy moment as it appears) and Genelia is patiently waiting for her hubby with nothing but constant smiles!

Last but not least, The Performances!

This one’s the most anticipated and the IIFA team has treated the audience with the best of the best. Videos of Katrina Kaif dancing to the tunes of Suraiyya, the ever-energetic Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan performing on stage are doing the rounds and have only left us in anticipation. Can you even wait to see the whole event anymore? Hope it premieres soon!

