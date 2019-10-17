While the film festival season has begun, Goa is gearing up for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2019). This year the annual celebration marks its Golden jubilee and is going to be grand. The guest list is long but some of the prominent names include Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan, Meghna Gulzar, Anil Kapoor and many more

IFFI, Goa, is among one of the most awaited film festivals in India and across the world. This year at The Golden Jubilee Celebration of IFFI, several interesting Masterclasses and in conversations have been planned with acclaimed film-makers, actors, and technicians.

These sessions will help the delegates like young and aspiring film-makers, media students and audience of different regions to understand the nuances and technical aspects of film-making.

According to the sources, “Directors Priyadarshan and Madhur Bhandarkar will talk about the process of filmmaking, while Farah Khan, Sabu Cyril and Biswadeep Chatterjee will talk about choreography, production design and sound design respectively.”

“Various *In conversation* sessions will include filmmakers Rohit Shetty, Meghna Gulzar, Actors Kajal Agarwal, Tammanna Bhatia and eminent technicians like writers, editors, casting directors and people behind technologies such as VFX and virtual reality for films.”, a source added.

There will also be Anil Kapoor and Anees Bazmee who will talk about their long and successful associations.

