Amid the dark times due to the coronavirus pandemic, the I for India concert which has been organized by Give India, is brightening up the world with their unique performances. The concert features 85 top celebrities from both Bollywood and Hollywood collaborate for a virtual concert and raise funds for the frontline workers, who have been protecting us from the Coronavirus pandemic. After appearances of many celebrities, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband and in-laws Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner joined the concert to raise funds.

Priyanka, who spoke in Hindi, mentioned about the new normal that we live in. The Sky Is Pink actress spoke about how her family members have also worked in the healthcare sector and their priority has always been the patient’s health. Priyanka appealed everyone to respect our frontline workers and appreciate them for risking their lives for us.

She condemned the fact that some healthcare professionals have been treated badly while they were doing their work. She requested fans to respect the heroes and don’t trouble them anymore. She was quoted saying – “We have to let the professionals do their job, we have to let the patients heal and we will get through this together”.

Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas, brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner also joined the concert and urged people to raise funds for the frontliners. Nick Jonas sang ‘Jealous’, while Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas talked about how they visited India for Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ wedding and wish to visit again, once the coronavirus problem gets over.

The four-hour-long concert live on Facebook featured performances and personal messages from over 85 Indian and global stars including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Dulquer Salmaan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Sophie Turner, AR Rahman, Bryan Adams, Mindy Kaling, Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Jay Sean, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Jonas Brothers, Amaan Ali, Ayaan Ali, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Sonu Nigam, Anoushka Shankar, Arijit Singh, Badshah, Rekha Bharadwaj and others.

