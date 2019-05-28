“I Appreciate Swara Bhasker For Masturbating Excessively & Giving India ‘Masturbation Day’”: Rakhi Sawant

Time and again Rakhi Sawant makes the headline and how! Last she spoke about Pakistan and now ‘Masturbation Day’, thanks Swara Bhasker for giving India this day.

In a recent post on Instagram Rakhi has called out to Swara Bhasker and thanked her for masturbating so much that we got a day called ‘Masturbation Day’.

Before this, she was shooting for Dhara 370 in Manali and posed with a Pakistani flag. She’s again getting trolled by the Netizens for putting up this post. But fans weren’t too impressed.

Later, Rakhi posted two videos to make her stance clear. She said the film “Dhara 370” is based on Kashmiri Pandits. Rakhi is an avid social media user and she keeps grabbing headlines for her antics.

A while ago, she made headlines for speaking about casting couch. She accepted about being a victim of the casting couch and said, “When I was a struggler, yes I did face the casting couch. But it wasn’t as if every producer or director I approached was guilty. As in every walk of life, there is sexual corruption in the film industry also. As far as I was concerned, this was just in the beginning. But I had the talent and I didn’t have to give in. I learnt to say no. And I used my talent as an artiste to make my way through life. I suggest all strugglers to have patience and not surrender to the temptation of shortcuts.”

Rakhi completely supports Saroj Khan in the opinion that there is no coercion involved when sexual favours are exchanged.

“Nobody rapes anyone in this film industry. It’s all consensual and voluntary. In this, I fully support Saroj Ji. At least she has spoken her mind and let the world know the truth. People in Bollywood don’t speak out the truth about the casting couch although it is happening right here in front of their eyes. They feel they are making their way up why should they bother with what’s happening around them? I really admire Saroj Ji for letting the world know the reality that they have to face every day. Sarojji has seen what goes here. I totally agree with her.”

All we want to ask is Rakhi ji, aap aisi kyu ho?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!