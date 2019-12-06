Hyderabad Encounter: All 4 people who were accused in the Priyanka Reddy rape and murder case recently in Hyderabad have been killed in an encounter by police today.

The incident happened at 6.30 am today when the police took the accused persons to the site of offense for the investigation purpose. As the 4 people tried to escape and attack police, they were killed in retaliation.

Hyderabad Encounter: From Rakul Preet To Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood Celebs Praise Hyderabad Police For Providing Justice To Priyanka Reddy
Hyderabad Encounter: From Rakul Preet To Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood Celebs Hail The Police For Providing Justice To Priyanka Reddy

A senior police official told PTI, “They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape… police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died.” He also added that two policemen were also injured.

Ever since the news broke, the internet has been divided into two sides. There are a lot of people who are supporting and calling it justice to Priyanka Reddy while others are against it. Bollywood celebs have also shared their reactions. Have a look at some-

What are your thoughts about it?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here