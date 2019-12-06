Hyderabad Encounter: From Rakul Preet To Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood Celebs Hail The Police For Providing Justice To Priyanka Reddy

Hyderabad Encounter: All 4 people who were accused in the Priyanka Reddy rape and murder case recently in Hyderabad have been killed in an encounter by police today.

The incident happened at 6.30 am today when the police took the accused persons to the site of offense for the investigation purpose. As the 4 people tried to escape and attack police, they were killed in retaliation.

A senior police official told PTI, “They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape… police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died.” He also added that two policemen were also injured.

Ever since the news broke, the internet has been divided into two sides. There are a lot of people who are supporting and calling it justice to Priyanka Reddy while others are against it. Bollywood celebs have also shared their reactions. Have a look at some-

How far can you run away after committing a crime like Rape .. #JusticeForPriyankaReddy #Encounter 🙏🏻 thankyou #Telangana police — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 6, 2019

Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of #PriyankaReddy in an “ENCOUNTER”. चलो! अब जितने भी लोगों ने ऐसा घिनोना अपराध करने वालों के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाई थी और उनके लिए ख़तरनाक से ख़तरनाक सज़ा चाही थी, मेरे साथ ज़ोर से बोलो – #जयहो।👏👍 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 6, 2019

My salute to the #hyderabadpolice department for the Action they took… waiting for the day where every women feels safe and secure to live in this country.. — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) December 6, 2019

Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 6, 2019

Rest in Peace #DrPriyankaReddy. Rest in peace. 😢❤️ I Hope this sends a STRONG message out to all those people who even have the THOUGHT of raping a woman.. Rest in Peace Priyanka 🙏🏻 #hyderabadpolice 👏🏼 #PoliceEncounter #HyderabadHorror #Encounter — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) December 6, 2019

