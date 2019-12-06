EXCLUSIVE! Inside Edge 2: Is Bhaisaab’s Character Based On N. Srinivasan?

Inside Edge 2 is all the hype in town ever since the trailer was released. The show is the perfect blend of politics, corruption, controversies, and betrayal when it comes to cricket. With the second installment, the stakes are higher and the buzz amongst the fans can’t be ignored!

One of the most intriguing characters in Inside Edge 2 is Bhaisaab. Bhaisabh’s character is powerful and mysterious, Bhaisaab is the Chief of Indian Cricket Board and is shown to be the most influential and powerful person around.

One can’t help but notice the similarities between Bhaisaab and N Srinivasan who was also the chief of the Indian cricket board as both are most influencing personalities with a knack of using their power in their favour and how both of them are head of the mainboard and simultaneously co-owning teams in the league.

The first season received rave reviews from the audience as well as the critics where the show went on to get massive recognition by getting nominated for International Emmy Awards. Inside Edge was definitely a game-changer portraying the story of Mumbai Mavericks

Joining the lead cast in Inside Edge 2 are Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, and Makarand Deshpande. The series returns with its stellar cast from Season 1, including Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amit Sial, and Sayani Gupta.

Makers have been keeping intrigue alive by not revealing much about the story. The second season is also produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment and it will premiere on 6 December on Amazon Prime Video.

