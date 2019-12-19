Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty To Shake A Leg To The Recreated Version Of Churake Dil Mera!

Shilpa Shetty has finally come out of her self-imposed sabbatical of 13 years and will first be seen in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma and then will be marking her first-ever collaboration with Priyadarshan with Hungama 2! Hungama 2 will also mark Priyadarshan’s return to the comedy-drama after a long hiatus.

And now, while it is no secret that Shilpa will play a glamorous and independent woman in the movie, a fresh set of rumours have been stating that the Dhadkan actress will be grooving to a peppy recreation of the much-loved song, Churake Dil Mera.

A certain source close to the developments of Hungama 2 has been quoted by Bollywood Hungama saying, “It’s a glamorous, fun, peppy dance track and the remix version has been sung by Anu’s daughter Anmol. While it’s a glamourous number, the situation that Shilpa will be seen in, is amazingly humorous. Her introduction in Hungama 2 will take place through ‘Churake Dil Mera Goriya Chali’ with some really cool innovative dance steps. Earlier this week, the song was recorded at YRF Studios.”

The source continued, “It was a moment of nostalgia for Anu as he had composed the music so many years before. So when Shilpa, clad in an orange leopard-print skirt and top, had danced so amazingly to ‘Churake Dil Mera’ from Main Khiladi Tu Anadi, who better than she herself to match her steps to her remix? It will be shot from January next year after Priyadarshan comes to Mumbai.”

Well, the foot-tapping number originally featured in Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty’s Main Khiladi Tu Anadi that released in 1994. While the original track was composed by Anu Malik it is being said that he will be helming the recreation too!

Meanwhile, Hungama 2 will not feature the earlier lead pair, Akshaye Khanna and Rimi Sen. The film has South actress Pranitha Subhash and Meezan Jaaferi (Javed Jaaferi’s son) as a romantic pair this time. Shilpa is paired opposite Paresh Rawal in the movie.

Director Priyadarshan has also made it very clear that Hungama 2 is not a direct sequel to 2003 Hungama and has a different storyline. It is again a hilarious misunderstanding of sorts between the various characters and couples, including the younger Pranitha-Meezan and Shilpa Shetty-Paresh Rawal.

The film is slated to go on floors from the 6th Jan 2020.

