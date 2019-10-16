Hrithik Roshan’s Na Tum Jaano Na Hum Producer Vivek Singhania Recalls An Interesting Memory About The Superstar

Fear is one of the strongest emotions we humans have. The presence of some unknown or unwanted entity around scares the hell out of us, especially when it’s supernatural. The horror genre thus has a huge fan base in the world because the audience relates to it.

As the well-known Bollywood filmmaker, Vivek Singhania comes up with his international horror project titled HEXING, here’s what he told us about the film and his earlier associations with superstars like Hrithik Roshan & Akshay Kumar for films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum & Namastey London.

1. What is HEXING all about?

HEXING is a dramatic horror film about an evil friendless spirit who believed he would never have friends in his life so he ends his life hoping to find friends after his death. This evil spirit then uses a Yantra board to befriend those who own it and to kill first their enemies and then even their friends and then even them. The film is about one who discovers how to get rid of this evil spirit and even the board.

2. In Bollywood, very few good horror films are made. What was the thought behind not making a horror film in Hindi despite all your past work in Bollywood?

This screenplay was developed for me by an Indian writer Vikram Gupta but all along he was very clear that this film would suit International horror fans’ taste. Of course, now there are a lot of horror fans in India too and our test screenings showed that Indian audiences who usually watch Bollywood films enjoyed this and were pleasantly surprised when they saw this film. So we decided to bring it to select Indian cinemas as the 2019 Halloween attraction.

3. You have produced Hrithik Roshan’s Na Tum Jaano Na Hum (2002) & have contributed as a consultant producer of Namaste London (2007). How was it working with these superstars at that time?

Hrithik and Akshay are two of the best actors in our industry to work with. Both are totally committed to every project they undertake and both are producers’ delight as they come on time and even contribute in many ways and not just as actors. In fact, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum was my very first film as an independent producer and having Hrithik around was very nice as he was always guiding me as a producer would. In fact, I was privileged to be closely associated with three of Bollywood’s biggest personalities who guided me – Rakesh Roshan, Hema Malini, and the late Yash Chopra. That made my journey as a Producer so much easier.

4. Do you remember any special and interesting incident from the sets of these two films that are unheard of and want to share with our readers?

Oh, there would be many certainly. Audiences are seldom aware of what goes on behind the scenes during production. I remember we were shooting on top of a glacier in Canada and there was obviously a lot to do in what seemed to be very little time. And I was the last one to get there as I wanted to send everyone else first before me. When I reached I remember Hrithik was unassumingly doing the producer’s job too getting everyone to hurry up in between shots and even picking up heavy lights and trudging up and down on the snow. He is a terrific actor and a human being.

5. Do you want to work with Hrithik or Akshay in the future?

Absolutely I want to work with Hrithik and Akshay anytime. In fact, from time to time I do take scripts to them but so far things haven’t fallen in place. I think I now have that project that may interest both these actors. I am working on the biopic of the great Major HPS Ahluwalia whose life and work are a testimony to what greatness is all about. Hopefully, we will mount the floors soon to tell his story.

HELIX starring Dominique Swain, Jan Graveson, Emma Eliza Regan, Ketan Anand, Camille Solal, Zoe Corraface, Conor Marren, Zeb Moore, Shane Robinson, Alicia Mairead Gerrard, Gwen Pauls, Elaine Kenned, Claire Blennerhassett, Adam Weaver, Nigel Mercier, Nanda Yadav and Michael Parle is slated to release on Oct 30, 2019. The film is directed by French director Christophe Lenoir.

