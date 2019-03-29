Hrithik Roshan Reveals Details About Super 30 & His Next With Tiger Shroff!

Superstar Hrithik Roshan, who enjoys a tremendous fan base across the globe, recently interacted with few of his fans and revealed Interesting insights into Super 30 and his next with Tiger Shroff.

The actor who is showered by love from his fans took an opportunity to reciprocate his affection towards them and surprised his fans by replying to their comments

Hrithik revealed and spoke about his experience of shooting the film.

When the actor was asked, if he can reveal something about Super 30 and his film with Tiger Shroff, Hrithik replied, “Currently working on the dub of Super 30. YRF title hasn’t been locked yet.”

Hrithik also shared his experience of working for Super 30 saying, “Super 30 is an incredible story of the human spirit. Every day, every experience was memorable”

A fan asked Hrithik about an extreme sport he has never tried and would like to try in his real life, the actor said, “Cave diving”

Apart from the film, when asked about stores for his clothing brand HRX, he replied, “Offline stores are being planned, the cities will be formally announced”

