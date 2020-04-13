Hrithik Roshan Fans! Krrish 4 Has An Update, Hear It From Director Rakesh Roshan

It’s been a while since there have been many speculations around Krrish 4. Now the veteran actor/filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has recently opened up about the fourth installment of his popular franchise, Krrish, starring his son Hrithik Roshan.

Rakesh Roshan has expressed his thoughts on Krrish 4 with an entertainment portal. He said that the film is very much in the making. The ace filmmaker asserted that he is waiting for the coronavirus outbreak to subside before he starts working on the movie which is still in the scripting stage.

He also disclosed that the lead actress opposite Hrithik will be roped in only after the script is complete. This means the rumours of Kriti Kharbanda being signed for the film were not true. Rakesh also mentioned that he’s happy with Hrithik’s last 2 successful releases, War and Super 30. War went on to become Hrithik’s most successful film of his illustrious career.

Amid the lockdown, Hrithik Roshan is in self-quarantine with his family at his home. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan has also moved in with him at his house so that they can easily co-parent their 2 sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, during the 21-day lockdown period.

On the work front, it is great to hear that after a big action entertainer like War, Hrithik will again be seen in a big superhero film Krrish 4.

