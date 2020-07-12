It is often said that there are seven other people in the world who look exactly like you! However, did you ever wonder the look-alikes can be a cartoon character? From the handsome Ranveer Singh and poised Deepika Padukone to the charming Ayushmann Khurrana, these brilliant actors look very much familiar to some of the popular cartoons.

Let us take a look at 10 such celebrities and their cartoon look-alike:

1. Sonam Kapoor & SpongeBob SquarePants

Did you notice the uncanny resemblance of SpongeBob SquarePants and Sonam Kapoor’s outfit?

2. Ayushmann Khurrana and Gopal

You cannot miss the similarities between Ayushmann and Gopal, they resemble to each other so much!

3. Anupam Kher and Motu from Motu-Patlu

Motu from the most popular animated series Motu-Patlu and Anupam Kher have the uncanniest resemblance, don’t they?!

4. Vicky Kaushal and Madhav

The punjabi munda who everyone loves looks so much like Madhav from Golmaal Jr, be it looks, or dressing. He is always on point.

5. Taimur Ali Khan and Mickey Mouse

You cannot ignore the cute and bubbly Taimur Ali Khan and the striking resemblance to Mickey Mouse!

6. Ranveer Singh and Eugene Fitzherbert

Look at the uncanny resemblance between these two. It is almost like the ‘Tangled’ character Eugene Fitzherbert, was inspired by Ranveer Singh. And it is not just their looks, even their personalities match.

7. Irfan and Timon

Same eyes. Same nose. Same creepy smile. I now see all Timon and Pumba scenes in Irfan’s voice, and I can’t get it out of my head. Timon to Pumba: ” Ek chhota recharge karna bhaiya! “

8. Hrithik Roshan and Hercules

Hrithik Roshan’s is always compared to that of a ‘Greek God’. We put a name to that God. Heard of Hercules?

9. Deepika Padukone and Jasmine

The beautiful and gorgeous Deepika Padukone in this picture is looking less than princess Jasmine!

10. Alia Bhatt and The Little Mermaid – Ariel

Alia Bhatt’s charm reminds us of our favourite mermaid, Ariel. Don’t you think they are similar?

