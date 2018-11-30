Bollywood music composer and rapper Badshah, who has collaborated with international music group Now United and performed together for the first time in Mumbai on Thursday evening, says collaborating with new artistes from across the globe helps one grow as an artiste.

“As an artiste, I strongly believe that it is good to collaborate, as it helps broaden your horizon. Through ‘How We Do It’ track, Now United and I have been able to learn from each other, share experiences and encourage each other to create better art, and we are very excited to share this with all our fans.

“Pepsi has always enabled young, upcoming talent and through them, I am getting this fantastic chance to collaborate with 14 young people from across the globe,” Badshah said in a statement.

The performance that took place at the High Street Phoenix here was presented by PepsiCo.

The collaboration between Badshah and Now United for the song is part of this aim to provide emerging artistes with a powerful stage to promote their stories, share their art and connect with new and existing fans.

Tarun Bhagat, Director – Marketing, Hydration and Cola, PepsiCo India, said: “Pepsi has always anticipated the pulse of today’s generation ahead of the curve. Music has been one of our biggest platforms globally and continuing this intrinsic commitment, Pepsi is excited to bring together the incredible musical talent of Indian rapper Badshah and global pop group Now United to provide a new experience to the fans.”

“‘How We Do It’ is an amazing track and we are hopeful that music fans on the lookout for newer, cooler sounds in India and beyond will love it,” he added.

Talking about the song, Shivani, representing India in Now United, said: “It’s very exciting for everyone in Now United to join the Pepsi music family and get the chance to collaborate with an amazing artiste like Badshah. We can’t wait to share our song ‘How We Do It’ with India and the world.”