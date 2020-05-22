Hotness Alert! Ileana D’Cruz’s Latest Picture Will Take Your Breathe Away

Amid lockdown, actress Ileana D’Cruz says she is missing the beach. She took to Instagram to share a stunning photograph of herself in a white cutout swimsuit.

“I miss the beach. @colstonjulian,” she captioned the image, shot by ace photographer Colston Julian.

Ileana shared a few photographs on her Instagram Stories, where she posted a glass of wine and wrote: “A little me time.”

Recently, she shared a photograph of herself hugging her mother Samira D’Cruz and said that she’s a big cuddler.

Ileana took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of the mother-daughter duo. In the image, Ileana and her mother are seen looking at the camera while hugging.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull“, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992.

“The Big Bull” is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

