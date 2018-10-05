Ranveer Singh is the powerhouse of energy and known for his splendid performances in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Whacky actor is in news for quite some time now, not for his upcoming projects but for his rumoured marriage with beau Deepika Padukone. However, lately, Ranveer’s photoshoot with Portuguese model Sara Sampaio is doing the rounds of the internet.

Vogue India is the Indian edition of monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue. Vogue India ushered in its 11th anniversary this October with a cover featuring Ranveer Singh and gorgeous, Sara Sampaio as cover stars. Celebrating the new age of “Blurred Lines”, the cover stars channel the new neutral on the cover. The duo is seen in a stunning pose.

View this post on Instagram 🚻 @vogueindia @sarasampaio A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 4, 2018 at 9:30pm PDT

While Ranveer is known for his quirky style and dressings, Portuguese model Sara Sampaio is best known for being Victoria’s Secret Angel and is blessed with a stunning face, petite built and long tresses. Her off-duty looks are styled by the Hadid sisters’ fashion stylist, Mimi Cuttrell.

Ranveer took to Instagram to share the cover, shot by photographer Greg Swales who recently also shot Kim Kardashian for her KKW Beauty ad campaign. Ranveer and Sara are style by Bollywood’s favourite stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania who dressed them in the brightest colours.

Sara has walked the ramp for the famous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and will do it again this year. She is the brand ambassador for Giorgio Armani has appeared in TV shows and music videos as well.