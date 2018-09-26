We’ve loved Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra’s transformation from being a chubby cute actress to a sizzling hot beauty in the industry that she’s turned today. But beyond everything is this cover shoot picture she’s shot for recently in a super sexy swimsuit.

Parineeti has been recently featured as the cover girl for the fashion magazine, Filmfare in which she can be seen posing in a deep-cut black swimsuit. Sexy is the word and it’s all driving us insane. She complemented her swimming attire with subtle make-up consisting nude lip-shade and a lot of mascara. And if you haven’t already seen the pictures, you are undoubtedly missing out on this treat!

Check out the picture here:

Recently, Parineeti Chopra got under the scanner for her drastic weight loss, with some praising her dedication and some criticising her for sending out a negative message on body image. But the actress says she doesn’t always pay attention to what people are talking about to avoid getting caught in a “vicious circle”.

She feels no pressure to look a “certain way”.

“You can’t always pay attention to what people are talking about you. If you do, you will get into a vicious circle. You have to feel good, you have to feel fit. Fitness is extremely subjective and that’s the fun of it,” Parineeti told IANS.

On the work front, Parineeti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Namaste England, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 19th.