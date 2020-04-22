Hitesh Sonik Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Sunidhi Chauhan: “I’m Too Busy Cleaning The House”

Marriages in Bollywood have been one of the most discussed topics among the media and fans. Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik’s marriage has been in the news off late for the rumours of falling apart.

There were reports that both of them are no longer together and are staying separately. Both Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik didn’t go official about the same and decided to keep this away from the media.

Sunidhi Chauhan was approached for a comment about the same but there was no response from her side. She just chose to say ‘no comments’ about the reports. But Hitesh Sonik has finally reacted to the news and clarified his stance about what’s true.

In an interview to Bombay Times, Hitesh Sonik said, “Maybe she doesn’t want to comment on it because she finds the news too outrageous to even think about it,” adding that all was well in his paradise.

He also added, “We are living under the same roof. I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news. We have divided the household chores in this lockdown period. Well, maybe she isn’t happy with my cleaning, which is why such a story has surfaced!”

Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik’s friendship goes way back before their marriage. Their friendship dates back to the time when Sunidhi won her first reality show Meri Awaz Suno which aired on Doordarshan.

