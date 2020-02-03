Hina Khan Gives A Befitting Reply To KRK’s Dig At Hacked, BF Rocky & Karanvir Bohra Extend Support

Hina Khan has come a long way in her career even since Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress made a stunning entrance at Cannes last year and went on to bag several films as well. Throughout her journey, the actress has received a lot of criticism from people and has always given back to people who have talked ill of her.

One such example arose when ‘self-acclaimed’ critic KRK aka Kamal R Khan took a dig at her upcoming film Hacked. He wrote, “I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13.”

I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 2, 2020

This did not go well with Hina and she made sure she gave it back to him in the most subtle way possible. She tweeted, “#LetsLiftEachOther Instead of putting each other down for no reason. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo”

#LetsLiftEachOther

Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo — SAM #NoWhereToHide (@eyehinakhan) February 2, 2020

Hina’s close friend and television actor Karanvir Bohra also supported the actress as he tweeted, “Krk Bhai, whatever ppl say about u, it’s a fact that millions follow you and wait for your tweets and reviews. We have no #Godfather but we all have dreams and a will 2 achieve. @eyehinakhan

must be applauded the fact that she has come here by her own effort & god’s grace…”

Krk Bhai,whatever ppl say about u, it's a fact that millions follow you and wait for your tweets and reviews.

We have no #Godfather but we all have dreams and a will 2 achieve. @eyehinakhan must be applauded the fact that she has come here by her own effort & god's grace… https://t.co/fG4zgRoBPV — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) February 2, 2020

Hina shared Karan’s post and further wrote, ” She went on to write, “Every project I’ve got so far, every appreciator, every fan I have today. I have earned it with my hardwork n talent. And that’s what got me the film and THAT’S WHAT MATTERS. Not PR brokers, so @KVBohra people are smart enough to see through such stunts and acknowledge good work.”

Every project I’ve got so far, every appreciator, every fan I have today. I have earned it with my hardwork n talent. And that’s what got me the film and THAT’S WHAT MATTERS. Not PR brokers, so @KVBohra people are smart enough to see through such stunts and acknowledge good work. https://t.co/KQgq7NQMZ9 — SAM #NoWhereToHide (@eyehinakhan) February 2, 2020

Hina’s boyfriend Rocky also extended her support for Hina. He wrote, “Hahahah @eyehinakhan this disgust of a person was #Hacked of all decencies by God himself, even before he was born. So #God promoted #Hacked the film before he made the mistake of sending him down to this world. PS: Tu reality – reality khel le sold broker.”

Hahahah @eyehinakhan this disgust of a person was #Hacked of all decencies by God himself, even before he was born. So #God promoted #Hacked the film before he made the mistake of sending him down to this world.

PS: Tu reality – reality khel le sold broker. https://t.co/cxZ3ySu21E — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) February 2, 2020

Talking about Hina Khan’s upcoming film Hacked, the film is directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film explores the dark side of the digital and social media world. It also features actors Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. The film will release on February 7.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!