Here’s Why Umrao Jaan Is A Special Film For Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has worked with his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on several films but he says “Umrao Jaan” is the most special one of them.

Reminiscing his journey of two decades in Bollywood, Abhishek wrote: “Year-2006…#KabhieAlvidaNaKehna #UmraoJaan #Dhoom2 All three films hold a very special place in my heart. KANK was my first collaboration with @iamsrk @karanjohar and @realpz .My third with @amitabhbachchan and my fourth with Rani. All dear friends and colleagues I’ve learnt so much from.”

Abhishek reveals why “Umrao Jaan” is special: “Umrao Jaan’ was my third film with JP saab and my third too with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and @suniel.shetty. JP Films is like home for me and working with them always seems to be more of a holiday than work. ‘Umrao’ is very special to me also because…. well you know why,” he wrote along with a winking face emoji.

After “Umrao Jaan“, the two worked together in “Dhoom 2”, and a year later, they tied the knot.

” ‘Dhoom 2‘ (my favourite of the series so far) saw a whole bunch of my childhood friends and some newer ones come together to make such a fun film. We had a blast making this one!!! Everyday was like a huge school picnic. @hrithikroshan @udayc @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @bipashabasu @sanjaygadhvi4 @anaitashroffadajania we all made memories for a lifetime,” Abhishek shared.

