Here’s Why Bollywood Was Frustrating For Yuvraj Singh’s Wife Hazel Keech

Known for the only Bollywood film that Hazel Keech has done in her short stint in Bollywood, Bodyguard, where she played Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best friend, the actress has some other item number to her credit.

Recently speaking about her exceptionally short acting career, Hazel has said it was a very frustrating journey for her.

In her latest interview to Hindustan Times, the actress who is happily married to former cricketer Yuvraj Singh said it bothered her that despite having a very traditional upbringing she was judged because of her name and accent. The actress said, “For me, it was frustrating coming to Bollywood, growing up in a very Hindu-traditional Indian household with a British father and trying to convince people that I am Indian after being judged by my name and accent.”

Hazel further revealed, “In my years in India, I have seen Bollywood change from having certain requirements like knowing classical dance and speaking Hindi to having none of those matter anymore. Women don’t even need to be Indian anymore. Today we have leading actresses from different nationalities as well as from India”.

Hazel who is all set to return in front of the camera after a hiatus of 8 years with Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s directorial debut play, Euripide’s Medea says, “As an actor, I want to do projects that interest me in terms of the story and role. When I commit to anything, I give it my 100 percent time and energy so I don’t compromise on the work I do.”

