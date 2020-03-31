Here’s Why Ali Fazal Is The Batman We Deserve Amid The Crisis We’re Facing!

When it comes quirkiness we’ve Ali Fazal hitting the ball out of the park many-a-times. While the Coronavirus Pandemic has brought everyone to their knees, Ali couples his usual mask with Batman’s and he’s out on the streets to help people.

Ali Fazal, who rose to fame with Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur, explored the opportunity to feed the people in need and he got out taking a huge risk. He posted a video of him from the car on his Instagram account.

Ali captioned the video as, “Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi!!!! Aahh haa haa haaaaahaaaaaaa…… couldn’t muster up the courage to face the wrath outside. Called up the DCs to help out. We’ve collected some stuff to send to vile parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food. Music is mine. Any others out there??? Keep doing the work..chhota bada doesn’t matter.”

Girlfriend Richa Chadha was all-heart on the post. She commented, “Hahaha oh my heart!” Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt and Nimrat Kaur too reacted to his kind gesture by Ali Fazal.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal has shot for his second major Hollywood film, ‘Death on the Nile’. He says he has come back with a great addition to his understanding of an actor’s job.

The ‘Victoria & Abdul’ actor had shot for three months for ‘Death on the Nile’, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Talking about his experience, Ali said: “Honestly, it’s a nascent part of my career in the West so I’m only learning with each passing day and project. And being on sets of ‘Death on the Nile’ too was a progressive growing experience for me.”

He feels that when you shoot with people who are masters of their craft, you will land up learning a lot of things.

