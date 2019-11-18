Here’s What Daddy Angad Bedi Wishes For His Daughter Mehr On Her 1st Birthday

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter Mehr turned 1 today and the beautiful parents showered all the love and good wishes on her.

Neha took to Instagram and posted a lovely pictures of her and Angad celebrating Mehr’s 1st birthday. Along with the picture, she wrote a heartfelt message which read as saying, “Happy 1st Birthday our little angel …. my heart is so full of love… I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you … Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein 🎉❤️😍”

Angad Bedi also wished Mehr a very Happy Birthday along with this warm note: “Our baby girl turns #1. Happy birthday, Mehr.. May you have the wisdom of your dada.. and grandparents over the years and the smile and warmth of your mum.. much love and prayers. Just be a kind girl always. Love your dad. Angad. @nehadhupia Waheguru Mehr kare.❤️❤️😇🙏 thank you @rjdeigg for these memories 📸”

Many celebs like Malaika Arora, Sania Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Shruti Haasan & Saiyami Kher also wished Mehr a great year ahead.

Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi got married to each other on May 10, 2018. Their wedding came as a pleasant surprise for fans and many industry friends too.

Earlier talking about feeling blessed after Mehr’s birth, Neha Dhupia said, “Post the birth of my daughter, Mehr, we have learned how to manage time. She has brought discipline in our (Angad and I) lives and my time management skills have become much better,” Neha was speaking at Shibani Dandekar’s show “The Love Laugh Live Show”, aired on Romedy Now.

When Shibani asked how she manages work life and a baby, Neha said: “I took Mehr on the sets of a show which I was shooting when she was three months old. At a point, we had to take a shot and at the same time, Mehr was hungry and needed to be nursed. I had requested the crew to look away and asked the director to take a close up shot while I was feeding her.”

