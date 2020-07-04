Here’s How Deepika Padukone Is Preparing Herself Before Starting Shooting For Shakun Batra’s Film

With her talent and on screen presence, Deepika Padukone has proved that she can play any character with utmost passion. Ever since her upcoming movie with Shakun Batra has been announced, fans have been contemplating as to what new does the actress have in store for her fans. We hear that Deepika has recently started engaging in yoga as part of her preparation for her role.

According to a well placed source, “Ahead of commencing the shoot for Shakun Batra’s directorial, Deepika Padukone has started training for Yoga. It is a part of her preparation for the film. While there is no understanding of how this is going to be of help to her in the film, as not much is known about her character, it is only known that she has recently started training for it.”

There could be some connection of it with her role and the makers are keeping all the details under wraps.

Deepika Padukone has been reading parts of the script everyday as she doesn’t want to lose touch with her character by the time they start shooting for it. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead.

Deepika always delivers an exemplary performance on the celluloid and the credit goes to her diligence, passion and determination. She thoroughly seeps into the skin of her character, and walks an extra mile to achieve the finesse.

Had it not been for the lockdown, a major chunk of the film’s shoot would have been completed in Sri Lanka. However, the actress will start shooting for the film as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

