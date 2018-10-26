Harshvardhan Rane approached to be the brand ambassador of a Wildlife Sanctuary!

It’s a known fact that Harshvardhan Rane has the passion for wildlife safari and sanctuaries.

During his recent visit to Colombo (Sri Lanka), where he was invited to perform at one of the biggest dance events, Blockbuster Bonanza, the actor was approached by the authorities of a popular wildlife sanctuary to be the ambassador for their wildlife safari and sanctuary.

Harshvardhan loves nature and often goes on long-distance road trips with his friends in his 4×4 jeep. The talented actor loves to spend his free time in the lap of the nature. Recently, the actor was hugely appreciated for his performance at the Colors of India festival in Russia where he represented Hindi cinema.

The actor is extremely passionate about wildlife and animals and also liked the offer by the authorities. While they had a long chat regarding the same, Harshvardhan is expected to visit the sanctuary soon post which he will take the final call.