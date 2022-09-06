A new social-thriller film titled ‘Happy Teachers’ Day’ starring Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan, has started rolling cameras on Monday on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. The makers of the film dropped a special video announcing the project.

The short clip begins by highlighting the fact that teachers educate, enlighten, empower, and shape our lives, it ends on a deep and thought-provoking questioning note – “But can’t they have a life?”

Apart from portraying teachers as important pillars of society, a vast majority of the film’s details are currently kept under wraps.

Happy Teachers’ Day’ is being directed by Mikhil Musale, and has been written by Mikhil in association with Parinda Joshi. While Nimrat is known for her acting prowess in films like ‘The Lunhbox’ and ‘Airlift’, Radhika has been a television star and has moved on to films with titles like ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, ‘Pataakha’ and ‘Angrezi Medium’.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, ‘Happy Teachers’ Day‘ will release on Teachers’ Day next year on September 5, 2023.

