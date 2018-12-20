Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Cute, adorable, munchkin, belly button and what not; these all are the synonyms of nation’s legit bundle of joy, Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s tiny tot has turned two today and we can’t keep calm! Paparazzi’s favourite has always been in the news for his different avatars. Be it his cuteness factor or calling out his own name; Taimur has left every one of us in awe with his daily appearances.

Though every picture of the munchkin is breath-taking, we have jotted down some stylish looks of Taimur which shows that he is quite ahead of his time! Check it out:

1. Kiski Topi Mere Sir? :P

The birthday boy knows how to steal the limelight just like his diva mom Kareena! Donning a white shirt with blue denim, blue sneakers and the highlight – blue cap; the cutie looks absolutely smarty in this attire. Doesn’t he look like a carbon copy of his mamu Ranbir?

2. Beach Bum!

Taimur’s recent picture from his holiday in Cape Town, South Africa is giving us major vacay feels! He is posing with his mother in the picture and boss, his swag is something that we should also imbibe. In the picture, we can see how he is posing in beach shorts with orange crocs, asli swagger hai bhaiya!

3. Ek Sexy Parivaar!

Agree or no, but this picture is true family goals! But look at the cutie-pie. Though Taimur looks puzzled in the picture, but undoubtedly a smart chap! The look is quite minimal as he dons a white t-shirt paired with a pair of denim and white shoes.

4. Don’t we’ll feel like eating him?

Not only just casuals, but Taimur knows how to slay in the traditional outfit too. He looks like a true Nawab of Pataudi in this one. Wearing a white Nehru jacket and pants, coordinating it with a light pink shirt. Cute, we say!

5. A cute vampire!

Recently, Taimur had attended the Halloween party where he had donned a black t-shirt with doctor sleeves and white shorts. The t-shirt has an evil yet the sweet face of a vampire who wants to drink lots of blood :P. He looks so stylish and innocent at the same time.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!