Happy Birthday Smita Patil: When She Called Amitabh Bachchan At 2 AM & What Happened After That Is Something You Wouldn’t Even Think Of

Smita Patil is one of the most beautiful actresses of Indian Cinema. In her 10 years-old-career, she rose to fame like no one. Her death came as a shock to her fans as well as the industry. She did some brilliant films like Bhumika, Manthan, Mirch Masala, Earth, Mandi, and Nishant. Smita Patil was awarded the Padma Shri in 1985. She got married to Raj Babbar in 1986 and was the talk of the town.

Her relationship with Raj Babbar was very controversial. Raj, despite being married still wanted to marry Smita. He was so in love with her since the very beginning. When Raj told her parents about his liking for Smita, they didn’t accept it and asked to choose between her and family. Without any second thoughts, he chose Smita and happily got married. But they couldn’t be together for a long time, she died while giving birth to her son, Prateik Babbar.

Smita shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Namak Halal, Shakti and Ghulami and were really good friends. During an interview, Amitabh shared an emotional instance connected the two. While he was shooting for Coolie, this one night Smita called him at two o’clock at night and asked if he was alright. She had a bad dream and just wanted to know about his whereabouts. And exactly the next day. Amitabh met with an accident on the sets of Coolie.

She was a beautiful person inside out!

