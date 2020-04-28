Happy Birthday Sharman Joshi! A Look At Why The Actor Made His Exit From The Golmaal Franchise

Actor Sharman Joshi has turned 41-years-old today. Despite being a great actor, Sharman never got his due in Bollywood. Sharman was noticed by Bollywood after his excellent performance in 2001’s Style. Sharman has been an important part of big successful films like 3 Idiots and Rang De Basanti but some of his bad decisions didn’t let him pursue what could have been a great career. The biggest reason behind his mediocre career is maybe falling out of the Golmaal franchise.

If we ignore the box office numbers and pick the best one out of the 4 films of the Golmaal franchise, the 2007’s Golmaal-Fun Unlimited will be preferred by fans. The Rohit Shetty directorial franchise has seen enormous success over the years. Despite playing one of the key roles in the first part, Sharman was not retained in the sequels. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor all 3 were retained in the franchise, but only Sharman was replaced by Shreyas Talpade.

After falling out of the franchise, rumours were rife that Sharman was dropped because he had hiked his fee. Sharman however, denied that claim.

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sharman was asked if the hiked fee was the reason for not doing Golmaal returns, he said: ‘’My manager was negotiating. I think some egos are being ruffled and it came down to me not doing the film. Before that happened, I actually made a request that would still want to be a part of the film. I said negotiations happen…he (Sharman’s manager) was trying his best as a manager for me. He was trying to negotiate the best that he could. But I said it doesn’t need to come down to this. But I guess by then it was already too late, they had to go ahead with the choice they had made which I understand and respect”.

To date Sharman doesn’t know the exact reason for his exit. On the work front, Sharman tasted success last year with Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha.

