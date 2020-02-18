Happy Birthday Sajid Nadiadwala! With A Hat-trick Of Hits In 2019, Producer Aims At An Amazing 2020 

With a rich repertoire of over three decades, Sajid Nadiadwala is considered as one of the most accomplished names in Hindi cinema and certainly a force to reckon with. With more than 25 musical superhits and blockbuster movies under his belt, he has swiftly made his way to the top league movie producers in India, and also credited as one of the most bankable directors and story writers.

As he turns a year older today, Sajid is still as ambitious as when he entered the film industry, striving to keep the flag of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment flying high. From one of his earlier hits – Waqt Hamara Hai (1993) to the latest one – Housefull 4 (2019), the box-office Badshah enjoys a strike rate of over 95 percent as a producer. Not to forget that the producer has had 100 percent track record last year by scoring a hat-trick with films including Super 30, Chhichhore and Housefull 4.

Films after films, Sajid continued his winning streak at the movies, working with the most successful stars across all generations. From Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan to Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor ,Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh among others, the successful producer-director has worked with stars – established and upcoming across all generations.

No wonder, Sajid enjoys goodwill among the generation of stars who trusts his vision as a filmmaker and producer and together have delivered a great success ratio at the box office. He’s also credited to have launched several star kids under his production banner.

Because of his immense contribution to Hindi film industry, Sajid Nadiadwala has been bestowed with several awards and achievement for the movies he produced and directed under his home production banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

