Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon! From Leather To Prints - 5 Looks The Actress Looked Killer In

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon celebrates her 30th birthday today. The Delhi beauty entered Bollywood with Heropanti co-starring Tiger Shroff in 2014. Now 6 years later, the actress is as much known for her acting capabilities as her fashion sense.

So today on her birthday we bring you 5 looks she rocked and we loved. Check out these looks that she pulled off like a pro!

Look 1

Kriti Sanon looked splendid in this printed by Shivan & Narresh. While the prints and colours of the fabric were calming the flowy design of the outfit just made it look surreal. We wonder if anyone else could look this angelic while photographed in it

Look 2

Kriti oozed charm and grace when she channeled her inner desi girl. She definitely made everyone’s day in this white and gold lengha suit but what makes this look a thousand time better is her 1000W smile and killer kohl eyes.

Look 3

Talking about killer looks, Kriti Sanon was at the top of the game when she was clicked in an all black look. From a V-neck black leather crop top to black leather pants and black high heel shoes – she looked ready to steal away everybody’s breath. With this look do you think she can become a desi ‘Cat Woman’?

Look 4

Were you ever green with jealousy? Well if you weren’t we think you didn’t see this look of Kriti in an emerald gown. Kriti sure set the temperature soaring in this deep neck gown by designers Shantanu and Nikhil. We guess no one else can rock ruffles and a bareback outfit like her!

Look 5

Pretty in pink is what comes in mind when you this look of Kriti Sanon. The actress looked no less than a Barbie doll in this short pink dress with a gorgeous trail. The beautiful sleeves and shaded heels only added more to her appeal.

Happy birthday Kriti Sanon!

Do let us know which look of the actress you liked best in the comments.

