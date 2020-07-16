Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif! From Namastey London To Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 5 Films Of Birthday Girl You Can Stream Right Now!

Katrina Kaif, the stunning leading actress who took Bollywood by storm, turns 37 today. A skilled artist and an award-winning performer, her strong on-screen deliveries, gregarious personality and dancing capabilities have gripped and held the attention of audiences across the nation. Read on for a list of her versatile performances to stream on Amazon Prime Video, as we celebrate the lively, spirited megastar today.

· Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005):

This fast-moving romantic comedy revolves around the life of an orthopedic surgeon, Samir, who lies about being married in order to keep women at bay. However, when he finally falls in love with Sonia, Sameer is forced to conjure up a pretend wife and fake divorce, before he can marry the woman he truly loves. Katrina Kaif’s dynamic and bubbly character in the film captured hearts, and the onscreen chemistry between Sonia and Sameer made the movie a commercial success. Watch Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya on Amazon Prime Video.

· Namastey London (2007):

Directed and produced by Vipul Shah, Namastey London is an award-winning romantic Bollywood drama, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Katrina plays the role of Jasmeet whose lifestyle includes copious amounts of partying and boyfriends, much to the dismay of her father. On a trip to India, she is married off to Arjun (played by Akshay Kumar), who is deeply in love with her. However, for Jasmeet, the marriage holds no value. The film won three mega awards and managed to woo Indian audiences with powerful performances. Watch Namastey London on Amazon Prime Video.

· Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009):

With Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is the wacky adventure story of a Hindu free-spirited boy Prem who falls in love with a Christian girl, Jenny. When Prem learns that Jenny is in love with her college sweetheart Rahul, he takes a step back and helps Jenny get married to the love of her life instead. The comfort level of the leading Jodi coupled with a relatable, seamless plotline made the movie a box-office hit. Watch Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani on Amazon Prime Video.

· Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012):

When London-based street artist Samar – played by Shah Rukh Khan, meets religious and affluent Meera – played by Katrina Kaif, they fall in love. As the movie progresses, Samar meets with a serious accident, and Meera vows to God never to see Samar again if he is allowed to live. Angered and frustrated at losing his lady love, Samar challenges God to keep him alive as he goes to India and enlists in the army, becoming a bomb-disposal expert. The movie follows a fascinating plot that enables the star-struck lovers to reunite. The film was lauded for its direction, cinematography, and the chemistry between its lead actors. Watch Jab Tak Hai Jaan on Amazon Prime Video.

· Tiger Zinda Hai (2017):

When a group of Indian and Pakistani nurses are held hostage in Iraq by the militant messiah Abu Usman, Indian intelligence (RAW) tracks down the reclusive agent Tiger, eight-years after he fled with former Pakistani intelligence (ISI) agent Zoya. Joining forces in the interest of humanity, Tiger and Zoya lead a team of RAW and ISI agents to covertly enter the hospital where the nurses are trapped. The winning pair, played by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, worked together under director Ali Abbas Zafar, to bring to life one of the highest-grossing Indian films. Watch Tiger Zinda Hai on Amazon Prime Video.

