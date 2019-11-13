Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla! The Actress’ Plans Are Unique & Quirky 

Juhi Chawla lit the silver screen during her heydays in the 90’s with her chirpy nature and hearty laugh. And today as the Ishq actress celebrates her 52nd birthday, she walks down the memory lane recalling how her birthday celebrations have changed over the years.

In her interaction with a leading daily, Juhi has said, “I remember when I was a kid, there would be colourful buntings and balloons put up and my brother would take a pin and burst those balloons. And we would get into a big fight. Every time, the bell rang, I would rush to the door to open it, welcome my friends and take the gifts. I would wish for anything but not a book. After the party, there would be a tiny mountain of gift wrappers in the room. And for the day parties during my teens to make it look like it is night, we would put up black curtains all over the window. We would all dance to the loud music.”

But things changed for the Darr actress after she became a name to reckon with in the industry. Speaking to Hindustan Times in the same interview, Juhi said, “Once I had thrown a big birthday bash post Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and the entire industry had turned up. It had its own charm but now I like to celebrate it with my close friends who come to visit me at home.”

But what had our hearts melt is when Juhi said that she now prefers to celebrate her birthday by giving back to those who are needy and don’t get things easy in life. Well here’s Koimoi wishing the every so bubbly Juhi Chawla a very happy and blessed birthday!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!