Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: Hubby Karan Singh Grover Posts A Heart-Warming Message For The Birthday Girl!

Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: On actress Bipasha Basu’s 40th birthday on Monday, her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover took to social media and shared a heart-warming message thanking her for making his life beautiful and complete.

Karan tweeted on Sunday night: “It’s the best day of the year again! Happy birthday my love Bipasha. Thank you for being born and making my life so beautiful and complete!”

The Raaz actress took to her Instagram account where she shared a video of herself blowing the candles.

She captioned the video: “I love my birthdays. I live this awesome life full of love, thanks to this day. Well all the emotions do kick in on my birthday… but the focus continues to stay on the cakes and the biriyani(rice). It’s a ritual.”

A string of Bollywood celebrities too took to Twitter to wish Bipasha. Here’s what they have tweeted:

Abhishek Bachchan: Happy Birthday Bippy. Always keep smiling.

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Happy Birthday Bipasha. May you achieve all the success in your life. Many happy returns of the day.

Dia Mirza: I love this girl Bipasha! I wish you a bright beautiful year ahead.

R. Madhavan: Bipasha… Hey wish you a happy happy birthday my lady… You deserve and will get the absolute best because you are the absolute best… have an awesome year.

Dino Morea: Happiest birthday Bipasha wish you loads of love and happiness.

Preity G Zinta: Happy birthday to Bipasha. Wish you loads of love, happiness and success always. Xoxo.

Anubhav Sinha: Happy birthday Bipasha Keep Shining. Keep Smiling. Lots of Love.

Anees Bazmee: Wishing the beautiful Bipasha a very happy birthday! Bobby in ‘No Entry’ was pure magic !

