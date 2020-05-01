Anushka Sharma turns 32 today and her fandom is at an all-time high! After becoming one of the most sought-after actresses of B-town, she established her own niche as a producer with NH-10 and an upcoming Amazon Prime web-series, Paatal Lok. But she is also one of those actresses who has changed the perspective about married women working in Bollywood.

Anushka Sharma tied the knot with long-time beau and Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli, on the 11th of December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. While the couple don’t really talk much about each other in the public, their social media PDA has always been on point and much loved.

With their intimate, cute and quirky posts, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of those very few star couples whose relationship looks normal, real, and virgin! So on Sharma’s 32nd birthday, here are 5 moments from #Virushka’s social media handles that had us melt into a puddle!

1. True Love’s Calling:

2. Festivals Are All About FAMILY:

3. SASS REDIFINED:

4. OH AND THE EYES SAID IT ALL!

5. IMPERFECTION IS THE NEW PERFECT:

Well, this truly is an instance of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Here’s Koimoi wishing Anushka Sharma a very happy birthday and many more years of unfiltered and unadulterated love with Virat Kohli!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma will soon be releasing Pataal Lok on Amazon Prime Video. The series also marks her digital debut as a producer for web content.

