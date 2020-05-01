Rishi Kapoor's EMOTIONAL Message For Ranbir Kapoor From An Old Interview: "I've Never Been Friends With Him..."

Rishi Kapoor’s demise has left the entire nation in shock. Never in our wildest dreams, we thought of losing him in such a way. He is survived by a wife and veteran actress, Neetu Kapoor, son and actor, Ranbir Kapoor and daughter, Riddhima Kapoor. The late actor was a cool father and we would often spot him going for brunch and dinner outings with family and friends.

In 2015, when Ranbir was dating Katrina Kaif, he moved out of his parents’ house and it kind of screwed his relationship with his father, Rishi Kapoor. Not just that, the father admitted the same in an interview back in 2015.

“My father gave me space when I moved out after marriage and I give Ranbir his space too when he decided to move out and share a home with his girlfriend. In this house, he had one room: how could that be enough for a 33-year-old boy? He’s a great son, he listens to me but I don’t interfere in his career because my career is mine and his is his. I know I’ve screwed up my relationship with Ranbir even though my wife kept telling me about what I was doing. It’s now too late to change it; both of us will not be able to adjust to the change. It’s like there’s this glass wall, we can see each other, we can talk, but that’s it. He doesn’t live with us anymore, which is also a very big setback to Neetu and me. We’re building a new home where there will be a lot of place for him and his family. Till then, life goes on,” said Rishi Kapoor while talking to Mumbai Mirror.

Rishi Kapoor further added the regret that he has and said, “Out of respect I was always very scared of my father. I don’t know about Ranbir; of course he respects me, but I’ve never been friends with him and that is my biggest drawback. It’s also a deep regret but again, I don’t know. Only time will tell if it is something that’s good or not. I used to drink with my dad, though out of respect, I never smoked in front of him. Similarly I can share a drink with Ranbir, but he doesn’t smoke in front of me though I know he smokes. I never made friends with Ranbir and though I regret it, I am also not one of those guys who would want to be on back-slapping terms with my son.”

All said and done, Katrina and Ranbir broke up in 2016 after dating for six years and it came as a major shock to all their fans. In 2018, Ranbir started dating Alia Bhatt and the two have been inseparable ever since. Alia was often spotted having family dinner and brunches with the Kapoor clan. She shared a great rapport with Rishi Kapoor. In 2019, apart from shooting, Ranbir has mostly been by his father’s side in New York who was undergoing treatment there.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!