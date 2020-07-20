Singer Guru Randhawa took time out “late” at night to take a picture of himself.

Guru Randhawa took to his verified Instagram account, where he shared a selfie of himself which he took post-midnight. In the image, he is seen taking a mirror selfie dressed in a black t-shirt.

“Late night SELFIE At 2:34 AM,” he captioned the image.

Guru Randhawa has been flaunting his all-new, perfectly toned body on social media. His last few photos have him shirtless and showing off his transformed beef.

On the work front, Guru is back on stage.

After his recent gig in Delhi, he told IANS: “I performed after almost three months and it was a good experience. Though the audience was limited, they were very entertaining. We sang songs that we usually sing for our shows and earned as well.”

