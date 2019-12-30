Gul Makai: Biopic On Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzi To Release On THIS Date!

The life of Nobel Peace Prize winner and social activist, Malala Yousafzi is all set to be made into a full-length Bollywood feature film. The film, titled Gul Makai, will feature celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi and will have actress Reem Shaikh play the role of Malala.

Gul Makai is slated to release on the 31st January 2020. Directed by Amjad Khan and produced by Sanjay Singla, the film is presented by Jayantilal Gada and Tekno Films. Interestingly, the makers have chosen the title of the film that is the pen name used by Malala to write an anonymous journal.

Parts of the film have been shot in Kashmir. Some other actors who have pivotal parts in the film include Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni and Kamlesh.