Here’s some good and exciting news for music lovers in the country. Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej and National Award-winning filmmaker Arun Shankar Mohan are collaborating on a new single. Read on to know what they have to say about the collaboration and working with each other.

Arun was working on a Hindi feature film prior to the coronavirus pandemic and like many others is not suffering a delay. He had to postpone the filming of the movie owing to the industry coming to standstill amidst the lockdown.

Said Arun Shankar Mohan, “We are living in difficult times, and the kind of situation we all are in right now forced me to think if we have gone wrong somewhere. This particular thought became the inspiration for my single.”

Arun Shankar Mohan added, “Since my film work will not commence due to unavailability of permission to shoot in different places, I planned to work on my single.”

Arun then opened up about working with Ricky Kej. Arun said the composer is an active environmentalist and his music is mostly a depiction of nature. He said, “He has dedicated himself to this cause and I felt it would be best to work with him and compose a meaningful yet peppy track that gives out a positive message to the masses.”

Arun Shankar Mohan will pen the lyrics for the song along with lyricist Raqueeb Alam.

Ricky Kej, too, is excited to work with Arun. He said, “He is a fantastic musician and shares my passion for creating art on social causes. He wants to give back to the society through his music, and I am glad that I can help him achieve this noble goal through this collaboration.”

