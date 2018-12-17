Fukrey Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba To Direct For Excel, Produce For Dinesh Vijan

Director of Fukrey and Fukrey Returns announced his upcoming two directorials with Excel Entertainment and his production venture with Dinesh Vijan.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is currently working on the third installment of the Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey franchise and a thriller with the production house. In addition, Mrighdeep will be also seen collaborating with Dinesh Vijan for his upcoming horror-comedy as a co-producer.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba announced the same on his social media saying, “2017 ended on a positive note with fukrey Returns. 2018 promises a fantastic adieu! Looking forward to my continuing association as a Director with Excel Entertainment on two exciting projects- a comic caper and a fukrey sequel. Also looking forward to my assoction as a Producer with Dinesh Vijan on a horror comedy. Watch this space for more! 2019 be good. 🙏🏽😇”.

While the makers announced Mrighdeep’s involvement in the upcoming horror comedy, reports claimed him to be the creative director for Dinesh Vijan’s next. Clarifying the same, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba shared, “This is to clarify that I am the producer on the horror comedy and not the creative director. 🙏🏽”

Stepping into Bollywood with Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has had a successful collaboration with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Carrying forward the association, the director is now working on two more projects with the banner.

After the super hit Fukrey Returns in 2017, the director and production house will be reuniting for the upcoming two upcoming ventures, yet again raising the expectations of the audiences.