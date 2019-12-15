From Kangana Ranaut In Manikarnika To Kriti Sanon In Panipat – B’Town Performances We Can’t Stop Hailing This Year!

2019 was a year of power-packed performances by strong female leads. The year started with Kangana Ranaut’s spectacular performance in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, and continued with Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy, to Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pendekar in Saand Ki Aankh. Adding to it all is Kriti Sanon’s Panipat and Rani Mukerji’s thriller Mardaani 2.

Let’s take a look at some spectacular performances from the B’Town ladies including Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Rani Mukerji this year:

Kangana Ranaut – Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Post women-centric movies like Tanu Weds Manu, and Queen, one knows the bankable actor that Kangana Ranaut has turned out to be. This time, she also donned the director hat and fans were in awe with her performance in Manikarnika, in both roles.

Alia Bhatt – Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt only believes in leaving the audiences awestruck. The B’Town beauty proved her mettle with Highway, and continue to top her game with Raazi. However, Gully Boy’s Safeena turned out to be amongst her remarkable performances of her filmography.

Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar – Saand Ki Aankh

Two actresses in their prime, playing an on-screen character much older to them is quite a gutsy attempt. Both Taapsee and Bhumi aced their act in Saand Ki Aankh by playing the badass revolver daadis Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Kriti Sanon – Panipat

Luka Chuppi was a coming of age film in which Kriti amazed her fans with her girl next door charm. While in the period drama, Panipat, the actress was very impressive as Parvati Bai. With such spectacular performances, Kriti has surely rocked 2019 professionally and leveled up the expectations of her fan and audience.

Rani Mukerji – Mardaani 2

With movies like Hichki and Mardaani, Rani Mukerji has proved her strength and won faith of the audiences. While Hichki not only went onto impress cinegoers overseas, she’s back as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2 with another hard-hitting story that struck the cords perfectly.