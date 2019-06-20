From Family Comedy To Biopic Thriller, Sony Pictures Ft. These 4 Filmmakers Have Content For Every Target Audience!

As a step to expand its India outreach, Sony Pictures International Productions has joined hands with Indian filmmakers Umesh Shukla, Sabbir Khan, Sajid Samji and Sashi Kiran Tikka, to create diverse content.

It has also ramped up local productions in India by collaborating with filmmakers for 2020.

From action to biopic thriller, four projects are being helmed by these four filmmakers, which promise to bring different types of exciting content to the audience, read a statement.

The production work on these projects is likely to begin between now and the end of 2019.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment in India, said, “With Umesh, Sabbir, Sajid and Sashi working on four different subjects, we can’t wait to bring entertaining clutter-breaking content to the audience.”

“India continues to be a top priority for Sony International Productions,” said Laine Kline, head of Sony Pictures International Productions. “These filmmakers epitomize what makes Indian cinema special. Their distinctive creative visions will elevate each one of these projects on our upcoming slate,” Kline remarked.

Shukla wants to offer “content that is relevant, entertaining, funny and which conveys a message. I’m glad to yet again collaborate with Sony after ‘102 Not Out‘”.

Stating that he feels to be in “safe hands”, Samji said, “I know Sony will do a fab job beyond just producing the film and take the marketing and promotion of the film to another level.”

“As filmmakers, we get an opportunity to tell the stories that inspire, move us and leave an impression on us. I’m honored and grateful to Sony Pictures and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment for the opportunity to direct ‘Major’ and tell this story,”

Tikka said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!