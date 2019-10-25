From Akshay Kumar’s Airlift to Upstarts: Udai Pawar Talks About the Importance of Chasing One’s Dreams

Not trying too hard and going with the flow has been Udai Singh Pawar’s mantra when it comes to directing. Udai Singh Pawar, director of Netflix’s film ‘Upstarts’, ‘Airlift’, ‘Inkaar’. had an innovative approach towards building the camaraderie amongst the cast – Priyanshu Painyuli, Shadab Kamal and Chandrachoor Rai who were to play buddies.

Udai met the boys for casual meetings where they read together and speak their heart out, slowly understanding each character in depth rather than reading out the dialogues in the most traditional fashion. To break the ice, Udai also met the cast at each others houses to give a not so monotonous approach towards practicing their character in an office. The errand of finding the character took them to different places and do exciting things. Be it getting drunk and improvising on their dialogues to sailing in the solitude and feeling the character, these men have had a wonderful journey in giving birth to relatable characters like Kapil, Yash and Vinay.

When asked about the idea behind this different approach, Udai said, “The idea behind this different approach for Upstarts was to let each of them discover Kapil, Yash and Vinay on their own. The only three things we needed were alcohol, script and an out of the box environment to practice and discuss. We went sailing and almost got drunk but that jamming session will always be etched in my heart.”

