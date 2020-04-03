From Aditya Dhar To Ashwini Iyer Tiwari – Here’s How Filmmakers Are Using Quarantine Period At Best!

Unlike others, this period is turning out to be fruitful for writers. Whether it’s writing something new, revising or polishing already written scripts, the show is going on as far as Bollywood writers are concerned. And Uri director Aditya Dhar is the perfect example of it.

The filmmaker had already earmarked this period to work on his ambitious project, The Immortal Ashwatthama. In a conversation with HT, Aditya Dhar shared,“Writing keeps my equilibrium intact. It has helped me keep my perspective positive in these times of crisis. I’m concentrating on fine-tuning this project as of now,”.

Directors like Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari are busy scripting their next movie, a biopic on NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy. “Writing requires a lot of discipline. We work with a group of writers and all the discussions about the screenplay happen on Facetime. We’re giving our complete attention to this till the time we aren’t allowed to get back to the shoots,” says Ashwini in a conversation with the development.

Banners, too, are reaching out to writers to make the most of their ‘quaran-time’ by urging them to send in their scripts via email. Producer Shiladitya Bora says, “For the next three weeks, I plan to finish reading and studying as many pending scripts as possible to prepare as best as we can for future endeavors.”

Meanwhile, total of countrywide coronavirus cases spike to 2639. Death toll stands at 53. Total number of cured patients is 192.

