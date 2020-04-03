Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey! Mirzapur Actor’s SPECIAL Connect With The Leading Ladies Of Bollywood

As actor Vikrant Massey turns 33, there is lots that he can surely look back and rejoice upon. From an amazing body of work to establishing himself as a lead actor in Bollywood, the Chhapaak actor has come a long way.

Another silver lining for the talented actor is that right from the beginning of his journey on the big screen, he has been working with the best of actresses. Even now as the main lead in films, Vikrant has and will be sharing screen space with some top B-town actresses like Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu and Yami Gautam.

Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone in Chappaak

Even though the Meghna Gulzar directed film dealt with quite a serious and sensitive issue, it was quite pleasant to see the blooming love story between Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone’s character. Playing the perfect support system to Malti, Amol was quite impressive in Chappaak and the two shared an amazing chemistry throughout.

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam in Ginny Weds Sunny

Vikrant is truly a versatile actor, not just serious roles but he can also pull of light-hearted performances with much ease. And his titular role as Sunny in the film is proof of that. In this rom-com, Vikrant will be seen opposite Yami, where his character will strive hard to win over Ginny’s love after she turns him down in the arranged marriage set up. Considering both Vikrant and Yami have been on a hit streak, it will be amazing to see them pair up.

Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba

This upcoming murder mystery has raised quite many eyebrows with its poster. And because of the impressive performances Taapsee and Vikrant have given in the past, people are eager to see them share a frame. Well, the bonding these two have been sharing while shooting for the film clearly points at the amazing chemistry that will translate between the two on-screen.

While all these on-screen pairings of Vikrant are something to look forward too, let us know which one from these are you most excited about.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!