Forget Marriage, Salman Khan Opens Up About Plans To Become Father Via Surrogacy

Salman Khan has been ruling the film industry for 3 decades now. The superstar has played different roles in his film and even today, he is one of the top actors in Bollywood. On the professional front, Khan is doing exceptionally well and has some interesting films lined up.

The Dabangg 3 actor’s personal life has always been a sensational topic in the country. First, he was always asked when is he planning to get married. But looks like it won’t happen soon. So is he planning to embrace fatherhood? Well, Salman Khan was asked about it in his latest interview.

In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Salman was asked if he is planning to adopt a child or become a father through surrogacy? Khan answered, “No, not yet.” When asked if he has any plans? He said, “No, when it happens, it happens.”

The Sultan actor was further question when will it happen. He said, “I can’t describe the whole process to you. There are enough kids in the house. Another child will be born now, in December.”

So is he planning to raise sister Arpita Khan-Sharma’s child? The Bhai of Bollywood said, “No, Arpita does a fantastic job of raising her child, in fact, she is raising all of us correctly right now.”

On the work front, he is busy with the promotions of his upcoming action drama, Dabangg 3. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film is set to hit the theatre screens on December 20, 2019.

