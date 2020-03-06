FlashbackFriday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Played ‘Poo’ – The Most Iconic Role Of Her Career

Kareena Kapoor Khan has given many iconic performances in her 20-year approx career in Bollywood. But our favourite is Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan and Kajol in pivotal roles. K3G is one of the best classic films we have in Bollywood! On today’s episode of #FlashbackFriday, we bring you the Poo’s introduction from K3G.

We were all kids, when this film came and Kareena became a sensation overnight for doing such a sassy role. From her dialogues to her fashion game, everything was so on point. And remember her most famous dialogue, “How dare you? Tumhe koi haq nai ki tum itni khoobsurat lago. Not Fair!”

Take a look at her intro here:

Talking about playing Poo’s character in K3G, Kareena once told NDTV, “ think it was a difficult character to play. To be that over-the-top kind of character and be so convincing in it…and my lines were just throw-away lines. I think it’s easier to cry and be emotional but making people laugh…and being a mainstream actor play that character…has to be so over-the-top yet so loveable, I think that’s difficult to do.”

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

