FlashbackFriday: Ranbir Kapoor & Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Sashtang Pranam’ In This Making Of Rockstar’s Nadaan Parinde Is GOOSEBUMPS Galore

Imtiaz Ali & Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar is a film for some but an emotion for many. Nadaan Parinde still remains one of those songs which sends you chills down the spine every single time you listen to it.

Sung by Mohit Chauhan, written by Irshad Kamil and composed by AR Rahman, Nadaan Parinde has found a social place in not just music-lovers’ playlists but also their hearts.

In this special making video of the song, we see how the huge set of an open concert ground was erected for this song. Ranbir Kapoor talks about Imtiaz Ali’s vision and how he’s the greatest guy on the earth. He also adds about the effort that went in and how he controlled himself from not getting swayed away with a guitar in his hand.

Anil Mehta, movie’s cinematographer, reveals how Ranbir Kapoor has given his everything to this role. He gets shocked by the number of efforts Ranbir has put in the role. That’s not it, the special moment occurs when Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali bow down to each other as the film wraps up with this song.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy preppies for Brahmastra. It is set to release in five Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Alia, recently, on the film’s delay said, “It’s a very different kind of film and good things take time.”

