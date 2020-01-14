FIRST Picture Of Salman Khan Holding His Niece Ayat In His Arms Is TOO Cute To Miss!

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma welcomed their second child, Ayat Sharma on December 27th, 2019. Salman’s birthday falls on the same date and from now on he’ll be sharing his birthday with his niece. Later that day, he expressed his feelings on the same and thanked his sister and Aayush for giving him the best birthday present ever.

Well, Arpita just shared the first picture of baby Ayat with her maamu, Salman Khan and we can’t take our eyes off her. She shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side & you would never let anything happen to me. Now ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent.Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for @beingsalmankhan & my amazing mom @salmakhan1942 two people who only have love to give.”

On the work front, Salman recently announced his Eid 2021 release, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He is currently shooting for his Eid 2020 release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Disha Patani as the female lead and Randeep Hooda will be seen playing the antagonist in the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!